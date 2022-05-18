blue mountains, wentworth tiles, renovation, bathrooms, under floor heating

Wentworth Tiles and Bathrooms just celebrated their first anniversary and - to mark the occasion - they recently completed a refurbishment of their showroom at Wentworth Falls with new displays they are excited to share with their customers. Co-owners Annie and Richie said they enjoyed working on the new displays. "There are so many new finishes, textures and colours that our suppliers are offering," Annie said. "We only wish we could display them all." Richie said the latest trends in tiling reflect a much wider range of textures and plenty of variation. "We are seeing more uneven edges and square shapes making a comeback," he said. "Vanities are also changing in design with more curves and grooves in soft natural timber colours, making them a feature in every bathroom." Annie said these days customers are spoiled for choice when it comes to selecting tapware and accessories. "From brushed gold, to champagne, matte black or the classic chrome, our clients can really put their own stamp on their bathroom by selecting the finishes that appeal to them most," she said. A growing trend in bathroom design is the use of underfloor heating, which is especially welcome in the upper Blue Mountains. "This year, in particular, our owners are focusing on making their homes as comfortable as possible," Richie said. "What was once seen as a bit of a luxury has now become a practical solution to keeping warm and dry. Our showroom has underfloor heating on display, so you can come and feel how natural the warmth is for yourself." Richie said the construction industry in the Blue Mountains is thriving and at Wentworth Tiles they are lucky to have a wonderful network of local builders and tradesmen. "We enjoy working closely with all of our tradesmen to ensure their clients, and ours, are not only completely satisfied, but find the process to be a positive and stress-free experience," he said. "There is no better feeling than hearing back from our owners about how it all came together so well." For more details go to www.wentworthtiles.com.au.

Design the bathroom of your dreams with expert help

BEAUTIFUL SPACES: Wentworth Tiles customers are 'spoiled for choice' when it comes to selecting their tapware and accessories.