Hundreds of patients and staff at Nepean Hospital have move into a brand new 14 storey tower. More than six years in the making, the 21st century hospital has been designed with and for the patients and staff. "This a bold initiative that not only delivers a modern health care facility for local residents but is a beacon for clinical training and international research which will benefit generations to come," said Brett Williams, Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District director of hospital services and Nepean Hospital general manager. The new hospital clinical tower, Building A, is opening in stages with the first patients and staff moving early last week. Construction on Stage Two is set to get underway later this year. Patient rooms all have floor to ceiling windows to take advantage of views across the Blue Mountains and Nepean Valley. Commissioning manager for the new Nepean Hospital, Zena Wilson, said it had been a marathon effort from all staff to make the building ready to deliver clinical care, but the rewards are priceless. "The wards are beautiful," Ms Wilson, a senior nurse and midwife, said. "Patients and families are saying it's like a five-star hotel. It's so important our patients and their families feel comfortable and welcome, while we're delivering world class care. The same appreciation is shared by our staff who are really enjoying being able to work in such a wonderful environment with such great views." "We've done extensive planning and preparation including staff training in the new building to ensure services continue while we make the move. We really appreciate the community's support and understanding as we settle into our new home. The new building is the first stage of a once-in-a-generation redevelopment of Nepean Hospital. Nepean Hospital Building A includes:

