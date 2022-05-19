news, local-news,

A 71-year-old Blaxland man was allegedly identified as a person of interest for sending a bomb threat to a nursing home, via email to the ALP headquarters in Sydney on Sunday, April 24. The man was recently banned from visiting his wife who lives in a Penrith nursing home, police said. It's alleged he addressed the email to a senator and the leader of the ALP. The man stated "desperate times call for desperate measures" indicating he had acquired a bomb and planned to place it at the headquarters of the nursing home at a Baulkham Hills address. Police were notified and attended the man's Blaxland address where he allegedly admitted to sending the email. "Police allegedly found a suspicious package in the lounge room addressed to the location of interest and a crime scene was established," Blue Mountains Crime Manager Det Inspector Scott McAlpin said. "NSW Police Rescue inspected the package confirming the device was in fact a Mortein pest spray bomb." The man was arrested and taken to Springwood Police Station where he was charged with using a carriage service to harass and intimidate. A 31-year-old Mudgee man, who its claimed went on a month-long petrol robbing spree in the Mountains, has been tracked to the Manning Great Lakes District. Police said the man was spoken to by officers attached to Manning Great Lakes Police District on May 6. It's alleged he took petrol from five service stations in the Mountains between March 19 and April 18 and made no attempt to pay for it. He was tracked via his car registration. He has been charged with five counts of dishonestly obtaining property by deception. A 22-year-old man from Vale of Clwydd has been charged with assault, possession of a prohibited drug and possession of a knife in a public place after an alleged assault on a 17-year-old female at Catalina Park in Katoomba. About 3pm on Monday April 18, its claimed the pair (who knew each over) were arguing over cigarettes. Blue Mountains Crime Manager Det Inspector Scott McAlpine said he "pushed the victim into bushes before standing over the female in a fighting stance. The victim yelled at the male who rode away from the location on his push bike". Det Insp McAlpine said the teenager was suffering from chest pains and in a highly emotional state. She was assisted by members of the public. Police found the man at Katoomba train station. He was allegedly found to be in possession of a 30cm serrated bread knife and a small amount of cannabis. At 2pm on Sunday April 24 Blue Mountains Police, Police Rescue and NSW Ambulance were called to Barden Lookout, Mount York Road in Mount Victoria to help a rockclimber who was injured and stuck on a ledge. Police Rescue units from Katoomba and Springwood coordinated the rescue with critical care paramedics from NSW Ambulance and secured the patient with paramedics. "The patient was lowered five meters in preparation for being airlifted by Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter. Paramedics treated the patient who clearly had serious leg fractures to one leg. The patient stated that whilst rockclimbing she fell and collided with the cliff face wall, whilst still attached to a secure rock climbing rope." She was winched aboard the Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter at 5.30pm and taken to Nepean Hospital. About 11.50 am on Thursday May 5, a Holden Commodore was travelling eastbound along the Great Western Highway in Warrimoo when it hit an embankment and flipped onto its side. Police said the car was "following a slight bend in the road, the vehicle has continued straight on and into the embankment. The vehicle subsequently flipped onto its side." Both driver and passenger escaped injury, but the driver was taken to Nepean Hospital for testing as she is 15 weeks pregnant, police said. "The driver of the vehicle stated that she had heard a bang prior to the collision, though does not know what caused her to lose control of the vehicle. The occupants of the vehicle were travelling from Orange, and stated they had stopped at Lithgow for a break. No other vehicles were involved in the collision." About 7.35pm on Friday May 6, police were in Murphy Street, Blaxland when a maroon Subaru WRX carrying five young men "came under notice due to its manner of driving". "Police activated warnings lights and the vehicle came to a stop. Officers approached the vehicle and spoke with the 18-year-old driver, who was unable to provide a NSW licence. Cannabis could be smelt emanating from the vehicle," police said. An officer allegedly observed "a bong in the gap between the front passenger seat and front passenger door. A search of the vehicle detected a black backpack [with] a plastic resealable bag with a small amount of cannabis [inside]." Two males were conveyed to Springwood Police Station.

