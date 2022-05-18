news, local-news,

The Chair of the Blue Mountains Hospital Action Group, Mark Jarvis, has expressed disappointment that the much-anticipated report of a Parliamentary Committee has not recommended provision of a new hospital for the Blue Mountains community. Mr Jarvis noted that generally no location specific findings or recommendations had been made in the report on the Legislative Council inquiry into health outcomes and access to health and hospital services in rural, regional and remote NSW. "Nevertheless, we welcome the report's observations that services provided in the these locations do not always accord with community need and that more must be done to ensure that regardless of postcode, residents can seek, access and receive treatment in a timely and cost-effective manner," said Mr Jarvis. "These sentiments go to the crux of the arguments that we have put to government in support of a new hospital for the Blue Mountains." The new hospital campaign has been buoyed by the news that such a project was included in Capital Investment Proposals submitted to the NSW Health Ministry by the Local Health District in 2021. "Our task now is to ensure that the project receives priority and funding in the Government's Capital Investment Strategy" said Mr Jarvis. To this end, the action group has sought a meeting with NSW Health Minister, Brad Hazzard, in which it hopes to advance the case for the community facility.

Disappointment at report's lack of recommendation for new Blue Mountains hospital