Morning Melodies fans are in for a treat next week when the NSW Police Band returns for a fabulous morning of inspiring, joyful and lively dance music - tangos by Piazzolla, Spanish music from Albéniz, waltzes composed by Strauss and the ballet music of Tchaikovsky, Prokofiev and Stravinsky. Plus, music made famous in Rodgers and Hart's Slaughter On Tenth Avenue, Bernstein's West Side Story and the timeless dance music movie classic Words and Music, which starred Mickey Rooney and featured guest appearances by Gene Kelly and Judy Garland. Along with multi-award winning vocalist Belinda Adams, this talented and versatile group of 33 musicians, conducted by John Saunders, will present a historical travelogue concert of well-known and well-loved music. The NSW Police Band was established in 1895 and is the longest standing concert band in Australia. It operates as a full-time unit with professional musicians who are employed as Special Constables. The band is an external organisation, however continues to maintain a significant link in the ceremonial and social activities and is a high-profile public relations unit of NSW Police supporting community and multicultural based Policing activities throughout the Sydney metropolitan and country areas, helping to forge stronger links between the Police and the community. They perform at outdoor concerts, major recitals, concerts at schools, and collaborates extensively with charitable organisations. NSW Police Band: European Journey is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Wednesday, May 25, at 11am. Duration 90 minutes. Tickets: Pre-booked $22; on the day $25. See https://www.thejoan.com.au/events/nsw-police-band-2022/.

WHAT'S ON Police band on show at The Joan