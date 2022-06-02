Blue Mountains Gazette

Xavier Rudd in concert for two shows at Blue Mountains Theatre

Updated June 3 2022 - 1:18am, first published June 2 2022 - 11:44pm
Second show: Xavier Rudd will perform at the Blue Mountains Theatre on June 14 and 15.

Xavier Rudd is one of this country's biggest artists and instantly sold out his first show at the Blue Mountains Theatre in Springwood on June 14. So the good man has announced a second show the following night - Wednesday, June 15.

