Xavier Rudd in concert for two shows at Blue Mountains Theatre

Xavier Rudd is one of this country's biggest artists and instantly sold out his first show at the Blue Mountains Theatre in Springwood on June 14. So the good man has announced a second show the following night - Wednesday, June 15.
This soul-captivating musician and multi-instrumentalist is travelling the country on the biggest tour undertaken this year and looks forward to sharing the love and the music from his brand new album, Jan Juc Moon, which debuted at No. 6 on the ARIA Album chart.
Advertisement
For more info visit www.xavierrudd.com. To book tickets call the theatre box office on 4723 5050 or visit https://bmth.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent?ev=20291.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.