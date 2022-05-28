news, local-news,

The Crocodile's Kill is a crime novel set in contemporary East Timor. It is the first of a series of three published by Coffeetown Press in the US. In writing it, my aim was to entertain and intrigue but also to broaden interest in this amazing little country less than 700 kilometres north of Darwin. Australian governments have not always acted kindly toward East Timor. For many years they ignored the Indonesian invasion in 1975 and subsequent repression of East Timorese; soon after independence Australian spies bugged the East Timorese government during negotiations over dividing up the oil and gas resources of the Timor Sea. But at a people-to-people level things have been quite different. About 40 "friendship groups" - ordinary Australians supporting local initiatives in East Timor - currently operate around the country and two of the most active are in the Blue Mountains. The Blue Mountains East Timor Sisters (BMETS) are partnered with the residents of Hato Builico - a small village on the slopes of Timor's highest mountain; the Springwood East Timor Support Group has helped fund health and education projects in East Timor since 1998. One of the central characters in The Crocodile's Kill is an American FBI agent reluctantly sent to East Timor to work with Interpol. Readers experience the unique qualities of the country largely through her eyes. Another key character is a Timorese police investigator who grew up in Australian during the 24 years of Indonesian occupation. The two characters have personalities, policing styles and agendas which clash in ways that complicate their investigation into the abduction of babies from villages and the murder of two people thought to be involved in an illegal adoption racket. But it's the character of the country and its people that I wanted to emphasise. I've visited the country 10 times since 2010. I spent several years researching how to communicate agricultural information to low literacy farmers. And I've been studying the local language - Tetun - for three years. I've done this because I find East Timor welcoming and fascinating. It is still a very poor country where 70 per cent of people derive their living from subsistence farming. Still there is enormous energy among East Timorese to develop the country as a modern democratic nation and the recent, peaceful, election of its seventh president shows it is well on its way to achieving that. The Crocodile's Kill is available through all online book sites or you can ask for it through a local bookstore.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/ab6f61f5-f6a7-4368-bbb5-724236d30814.jpg/r0_222_453_478_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg