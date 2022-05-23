But at a people-to-people level things have been quite different. About 40 "friendship groups" - ordinary Australians supporting local initiatives in East Timor - currently operate around the country and two of the most active are in the Blue Mountains. The Blue Mountains East Timor Sisters (BMETS) are partnered with the residents of Hato Builico - a small village on the slopes of Timor's highest mountain; the Springwood East Timor Support Group has helped fund health and education projects in East Timor since 1998.