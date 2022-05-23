Blue Mountains Gazette

East Timor setting for crime novel

By Chris McGillion
Updated June 14 2022 - 1:36am, first published May 23 2022 - 12:35am
Author Chris McGillion: The Wentworth Falls writer has set his novel in East Timor, where he has been a frequent visitor.

The Crocodile's Kill is a crime novel set in contemporary East Timor. It is the first of a series of three published by Coffeetown Press in the US. In writing it, my aim was to entertain and intrigue but also to broaden interest in this amazing little country less than 700 kilometres north of Darwin.

