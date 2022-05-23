news, local-news,

Bob Mahairas will close his doors at Top End Newsagency in Katoomba for the last time on Sunday, May 29. In days gone by, the shop's proximity to the railway station would see commuters grabbing a newpaper or magazine before a trip to the city. But no more. "They've moved on from magazines to hand-held devices,' Mr Mahairas said. He diversified into a range of other products but not enough to keep going. The Carrington, which owns the building, was unable to offer a new long-term lease. Mr Mahairas tried unsuccessfully to sell the business but was unsuccessful. So he will now join newsagents at Leura, Hazelbrook and Faulconbridge which have closed down in recent times. One thing he won't miss are the early starts - 22 years of getting up at 3am to do home deliveries Monday to Friday - but still, he said, "it was a sad decision to come to". Mr Mahairas and his wife, Penny, have raised two daughters - Stephanie, 19, and Theadora, 16 - while running the business. "It was a challenge having young children and running the shop," Mr Mahairas said. "We would really like to thank our staff over the years. We were flexible and they were flexible so we could make it to the kids' assemblies and picking up after school." It is too early for Mr Mahairas to retire so he'll be looking for work elsewhere. But come Sunday, he'll mark 22 years to the day at Top End: From opening day on May 29, 2000, to final day on May 29, 2022.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/1fdf69bc-c2ce-4cd6-9148-d73d2a23928a.JPG/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg