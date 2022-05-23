news, local-news,

Twin bridges are planned from Pulpit Hill, near the Explorers Tree site, as part of the Great Western Highway expansion. A review of environmental factors (REF) for the sections from Katoomba to Medlow Bath and from Medlow to Blackheath has revealed a proposal to build the 400-metre long concrete roadways across part of the Jamison Valley. The Transport for NSW pllans would also involve: New "active transport connections" would also add to the Great Blue Mountains Trail between Katoomba and Blackheath, the report said. The REF recognised that building the bridges will involve clearing of mature bushland and changes to the existing natural land form. It said the impact on the area would be "high". Impacts at various other viewpoints are also ranked either high or high-moderate, involving clearance of native bush, erection of retaining walls, rock cuttings, pavement widening and light spill. The report concedes that even with replanted vegetation, some areas will never appear the same again. The REF, along with the recent announcement that the 11-kilometre tunnel from Blackheath to Little Hartley is the state government's preferred option, has raised concerns with the Blue Mountains Conservation Society. "The fragile Blue Mountains environment and World Heritage National Park are being jeopardised by current plans for upgrading the highway," said the president, Madi Mclean. She said neither the tunnel plan nor REF contain detailed analysis of the environmental consequences and ramifications for the National Park that the upgrade and the broader project will likely have. "The highway adjoins the globally significant, World Heritage-listed National Park. The upgrade is likely to have a significant impact on the environment, including the surface and subsurface waters that flow into and through the park; lands and waters adjacent to the whole construction area, including the National Park; as well as the townscapes. "This REF represents just one section of the planned highway upgrade and does not address the environmental factors in detail nor take into consideration the cumulative impact of the overall upgrade. "Separate assessments of individual sections will fail to adequately assess the true environmental impact of the whole project. Each of the upgrades will impact the surrounding environment and there needs to be a comprehensive environmental assessment that addresses the works as a whole" "We are calling on the NSW Government to commit to an EIS that assesses the entire Great Western Highway upgrade (from Katoomba to Lithgow) to provide a comprehensive assessment of the impact that whole project will have on the environment. "The piecemeal approach being touted is an injustice to the community, environment and cultural heritage of the area as it will not provide a true understanding of the overall impact and long term consequences this upgrade will have." Submissions on the REF can be made until June 19 at https://caportal.com.au/tfnsw/great-western-highway/east.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/14ce3999-d592-4b5d-9da9-396f1b047b84.jpg/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg