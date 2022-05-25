nepean blue mountains primary health network, blue mountains, ageing, retirement, aged care, community, support, wentworth healthcare

Most of us know the old saying "It takes a village to raise a child" but the reality is that it takes a village to grow old and stay healthy too. Loneliness for older people in the community is a significant issue. Older people who don't get enough social connection have an increased risk of experiencing poorer mental health and wellbeing, which research shows can have a negative impact on their physical health. There are lots of ways for older people to make new connections but sometimes it can be hard to know where to start. It can be confusing to know what local health or lifestyle services might be available to help. To help combat this issue, Wentworth Healthcare - the provider of the Nepean Blue Mountains Primary Health Network - developed the My Health Connector website. This free online directory is designed to help older people in the Blue Mountains region improve their social connections. The directory lists hundreds of local health and community services, wellbeing activities, dementia care, social groups and COVID-19 support. For example, if you're isolating at home due to COVID-19, the directory can help you find services that can provide you with practical support, like essential food and household items, or other forms of personal assistance that you may need. Or perhaps you want to join a social group? The directory can help you find activities that range from knitting, walking and gardening groups, to fitness classes or more formal support. Community organisations or groups that are based in the Blue Mountains region can list their services or activities for free on the My Health Connector website. This is a great way to let people know what's available in the area and how they can access it. All the relevant details are included to make it easy for someone to decide if it's the right thing for them. The website started in 2020 and now has more than 600 services listed, but the more services that are listed, the more connected the community will be. To find out more information you can visit www.MyHealthConnector.com.au to start connecting or call 4708 8100 for details.

Community support services help ageing Blue Mountains residents

