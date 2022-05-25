aged care, community, memory support, Tovertafel, the royce

The Manor is The Royce's residential aged care home providing dedicated care and support to residents around the clock. A modern and well-equipped facility, The Manor is designed to promote the overall wellbeing of residents - mind, body and spirit - from the light-filled and contemporary aged care suites to the uplifting community atmosphere. For residents with a diagnosis of dementia, The Royce offers dedicated Memory Support at The Manor through two care options. There is the Integrated Approach which supports residents with early signs and symptoms. Driven by collaboration, sensitivity, empowerment and positivity, The Royce's integrated approach ensures residents have everything they need to lead active and fulfilling lives for many years after receiving a diagnosis of dementia. The Dedicated Neighbourhood offers specialised care around behaviour and memory support, ensuring an environment that is both safe and stimulating - from the dementia-friendly features to help residents with everyday living and mobility - to the secure sensory garden designed to stimulate mind, body and spirit. Also integral to the memory care option are The Royce's exceptional team of memory care specialists, a spokesman said. "Highly-experienced and passionate about care, they inspire confidence and self-esteem within residents to help maintain their quality of life and independence," the spokesman said. "The expertise of our memory care specialists at The Royce ensures the latest innovations, technology and research into dementia can potentially be integrated within our delivery of care. "This includes the latest technology to be introduced to the dementia and memory support programs at The Royce, the Tovertafel." The Tovertafel Original invites people with dementia and those around them to play together with beautiful interactive light projections and foster social interaction in people with dementia. It can alleviate the withdrawal and apathy that is typically seen in later phases of the disease. The result of more than a decade of scientific research, the Tovertafel is now used in more than 3500 locations across Europe. Looking for aged care for yourself or for a loved one? You can visit the friendly team and explore their award-winning facilities. "You will experience a warm, welcoming and fun-loving community with exceptional facilities and a broad range of activities every day," the spokesman said. "Living at The Royce gives you the freedom to live life exactly the way you want." To find out more you can visit the website at www.theroyce.com.au.

The Royce enhances wellbeing for ageing residents

The result of more than a decade of scientific research, the Tovertafel is now used in more than 3500 locations across Europe. Looking for aged care for yourself or for a loved one? You can visit the friendly team and explore their award-winning facilities. "You will experience a warm, welcoming and fun-loving community with exceptional facilities and a broad range of activities every day," the spokesman said.

"Living at The Royce gives you the freedom to live life exactly the way you want." To find out more you can visit the website at www.theroyce.com.au.