In the space of little more than a year, Blue Vista Health Centre in Bullaburra has evolved from a one-person practice to a thriving natural health clinic with five practitioners. They are a diverse multidisciplinary team offering a variety of approaches to health and wellness. Chiropractor Dr Susan Jameson is the clinic director. She stepped in when original owner Alex Taylor retired at the end of 2020. Like Alex, Susan is a trained chiropractor, osteopath and natural medicine practitioner. She has been in practice for more than 35 years, having worked in clinical settings in New Zealand, UK, USA and Australia. Susan combines several modalities, providing individual wholistic care according to patient need and preference. She has a particular interest in cranial treatment for the head, neck, face and jaw. Darryl Viljoen is a university-trained naturopath who has relocated to the Blue Mountains. Previously practicing in Rozelle, Darryl also lectured in naturopathy, herbal medicine and nutrition at the Australasian College of Natural Therapies in Sydney. Darryl adheres to the fundamental naturopathic principles of: do no harm; believe in the healing power of nature; address the whole person and work towards prevention as the end goal. Natalie Packer is a counsellor who has been working with families, individuals, businesses and not-for-profit organisations for 30 years. Her experience spans various contexts including churches, communities and the private sector. Natalie customises a therapeutic approach that is client-centred, trauma informed and culturally competent. Alison Maynard is a remedial massage therapist who graduated from Blue Mountains TAFE and has worked in health settings alongside physios, exercise physiologists, acupuncturists and the like in various practices throughout the Blue Mountains. Ali sees massage as a wonderful companion to assist the individual in healing their body to restore balance and calm. She specialises in stress relief, injuries, relaxation, sports massage, myofascial release and trauma informed massage therapy. Patrick Celeban is a remedial massage therapist who graduated from Blue Mountains TAFE. He delivers his sessions holistically with a client-centred approach, to achieve the best solutions for the client's individual needs. Patrick offers a range of massage services such as myofascial release, remedial massage, deep tissue, Swedish relaxation massage, lymphatic drainage, sports massage and reflexology (feet and hands). He also suggests stretches and exercises to help relieve tension and build core muscle support.

Blue Mountain health centre takes a natural approach to treatment

Blue Mountain health centre takes a natural approach to treatment

GET WELL: The diverse multidisciplinary team at Blue Vista Health Centre offers a variety of approaches. Photo: Shutterstock