Hi-Craft Home Improvements is a family owned and operated company which started back in 1959. It still operates from the same location at Emu Plains which now boasts Sydney's largest showroom. With many indoor and outdoor structures on display it truly showcases what the possibilities are when it comes to adding to people's homes, a company spokesman said. "At the heart of our business is the pure joy we gain from the transformations we make to people's homes and, more importantly, their lifestyles," the spokesman said. "In recent years we have seen the way people use their home outdoor spaces change and evolve. "From working from home on a laptop, or doing paperwork outside while enjoying the fresh air and mental health benefits that come with this set up - to entertaining at home with friends and family - it is great to be able to have the flexibility to tailor functions and activities to suit your lifestyle." Outdoor spaces should not just be an addition that is tacked on to the home but rather incorporated to be able to enjoy indoor/outdoor living with a more seamless look and feel. With the integration of alfrescos and pergolas into the backyard garden the space can be enjoyed more holistically and materials and colours considered along the lines of what will blend with the home aesthetically to create a harmonious look. The increase in house value is another important factor in deciding whether to upgrade your existing space. "The truth is you cannot lose with an improvement to your outdoor spaces," the spokesman said. "Our homes have never been a more important part of our lives and the investment that people are making into upgrading or creating an outdoor home living space is being realised immediately." Hi-Craft offer a full scope of services from design consultants that provide a free in-home design, measure and quote, to planning and approvals, and an office team that handles all the paperwork - to dedicated project managers that oversee each project, as well as a team of builders. "We have the best product knowledge in the industry and truly enjoy bringing homeowner's visions to life and transforming homes," the spokesman said. "It is this established expertise that sets us apart from competitors. Be sure to get in touch to discuss your new alfresco, carport, deck, patio, pergola or sunroom."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38dBZsXf86TNTVtz3cdNzN8/965595a1-6b0f-41b6-82ee-d0c1c1998458.jpg/r0_15_3508_1997_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Hi Craft can help you create more living space

