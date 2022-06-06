Blue Mountains Gazette

Mid Mountains Netball Club's new Indigenous uniform design

BL
By B.c Lewis
Updated June 6 2022 - 5:38am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When the Mid Mountains Netball Club decided to redesign their players uniform, the strong feeling was it should reflect First Nations people.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B.C Lewis

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.