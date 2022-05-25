news, local-news, blue mountains gazette, delivery, delivery job, jobs, wanted, blue mountains

Would you like to play an important role in getting local news delivered to Blue Mountains residents? The Blue Mountains Gazette is looking for new people to deliver the print newspaper each week. Opportunities are available for delivery runs in Leura, North Katoomba and Blackheath. Delivering the Gazette will take a few hours each week and needs to be done from a car. The job suits a wide range of people from retirees to older children (with parental help), with the newspapers dropped off at deliverers' front gates. Suitable applicants can start immediately and will be paid weekly. "We have almost 60 deliverers who play a crucial role in getting 36,000 newspapers to people's home across the Blue Mountains each week," said Blue Mountains Gazette editor, Damien Madigan. "If you think you can help make our coverage even greater by becoming one of our deliverers, please get in touch." For more information about Blue Mountains Gazette delivery positions, call 4754 2008.

Join Blue Mountains Gazette team and help deliver local news