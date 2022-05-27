Scorchers pain

sport, local-sport, blaxland, basketball

The Springwood Scorchers Men's Basketball team is competing in the 2022 Waratah Basketball League and has struggled to live up to it's early season promise, which included a strong win in the first game. Since then, the team has spiralled down the rankings to sit all but last of the bottom of the competition ladder, with just two wins from their first nine games. Head coach Adam Peterson believes fortune has not however been kind to his roster. "We've been seriously undermanned due to a wedding season and a few key injuries to our point guard stock, plus our captain has struggled to train, which has seen some consistency issues within our team," said Peterson. "We are a deep (strength) team and I am still playing with good combinations with skill but at times, players have a feeling that they need to do it on their own. "We have been (competitive) in all games the season so far but still we struggle to finish down the stretch. We only need to make the top 6 to realise a goal to bring a title back to Springwood. "Home crowds would help us and a few wins, so hopefully they will come. The Scorchers have just bolstered their squad, in a somewhat belated attempt to become a force in the competition, signing Illawarra Hawks NBL1 player Omar Akech during the week. Akech played in the second game of the Scorchers double-header weekend, scoring 9 points in his team's 84-78 loss to the Camden Valley Wildfire. Coach Peterson knows the team is now living on the edge every week but spoke positively after Saturday night's 82-78 win over St George White. "We are finally starting to come together as a unit and sharing the ball around and it is making for tough assignments for our opponents. We had four players in double figures tonight and the win will hopefully help us get back on track. We have been in it (competitive) in every game and we will turn this around." The Scorchers next home game is on Saturday June 19 at the Blaxland HS Sports Stadium, hosting the Canberra Gunners Academy at 5pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/k3URiCr4E4bXjHGXmnwsZQ/711b7fc0-0e7e-407d-9447-2a7ffe7f997b.jpg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg