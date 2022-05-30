news, local-news, blue mountains, police, assault

A 22-year-old man was charged with common assault following an incident at Catalina Park in Katoomba on Monday, April 18. Police were contacted about 3.30pm in relation to an alleged assault at the park. After speaking to a 17-year-old female, police believe a verbal argument between the teenager and a friend had turned physical, resulting in the female allegedly being assaulted. A short time later, a 22-year-old man was located at Katoomba Railway Station where he was spoken to by police and subsequently arrested. The man was charged with common assault, possessing a prohibited drug and custody of a knife in a public place. He was granted strict conditional bail and attended Katoomba Local Court on May 2. A 31-year-old Mudgee man was tracked to the Manning Great Lakes Police district last month, after allegedly failing to pay for petrol at five Blue Mountains service stations. The offences allegedly occurred between March 19 and April 18 where its claimed he filled up with petrol but made no attempt to pay. He has been charged with five counts of dishonestly obtaining property by deception. At 2pm on Sunday April 24 Blue Mountains Police, Police Rescue and NSW Ambulance were called to Barden Lookout, Mount York Road in Mount Victoria to help a rockclimber who was injured and stuck on a ledge. Police Rescue units from Katoomba and Springwood coordinated with NSW Ambulance critical care paramedics. "The patient was lowered five meters in preparation for being airlifted by Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter. Paramedics treated the patient [for] serious leg fractures to one leg. The patient stated that whilst rockclimbing she fell and collided with the cliff face wall, whilst still attached to a secure rock climbing rope." She was winched aboard the helicopter at 5.30pm and taken to Nepean Hospital. About 7.35pm on Friday May 6, police were in Murphy Street, Blaxland when a maroon Subaru WRX carrying five young men "came under notice due to its manner of driving". "Police activated warnings lights and the vehicle came to a stop. Officers approached the vehicle and spoke with the 18-year-old driver, who was unable to provide a licence. Cannabis could be smelt," police said. An officer allegedly observed "a bong in the gap between the front passenger seat and door. A search detected a black backpack [with] a plastic resealable bag with cannabis [inside]." Two males were taken to Springwood Police Station.

Assault in Catalina Park, Katoomba