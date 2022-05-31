Transform a room with perfect paint Advertising Feature

With the approach of winter, it's an ideal time to freshen up the inside of your home with a new colour scheme.

But many decorating jobs require more than traditional paints can offer.



Sophisticated colours and textures can make such a difference and transform a room from the ordinary to the exceptional.

The story of Porter's Paints began in 1982, when Sydney house painter Peter Lewis began making traditional lime washes in a small garage in Randwick, after discovering old paint recipes in his grandfather Fred Porter's diaries.

Since then, innovation, tradition and a commitment to quality have all played a part in the development of the Porter's range of paints and finishes - from modern interior and exterior wall paints, to traditional lime and cement-based products, unique reactive metallic finishes and many more.

The beautifully rich colours of Porter's Paints cannot be copied or matched due to their unique tinting system.

They often use five or six colourants to ensure that colours correctly compliment and cleverly contrast. You can see the difference for yourself in their hand-painted samples.

And with the environment in mind these days many people want to avoid the volatile organic compounds (VOCs) found in paint solvents that contribute to atmospheric pollution and degradation of the ozone layer.

All Porter's paints are formulated and manufactured with user health and the environment in mind, with a range of paint options that are classified by APAS (Australian Paint Approval Scheme) as Very Low VOC ( 5g/L) & Low VOC (5-49g/L).

Thornton & Blake in Leura is proud to be the Blue Mountains stockist for Porter's Paints.

Their colour specialists are there to help, whether you need assistance developing an entire new colour scheme for your home or you just need a litre or two to restore a favourite furniture piece.

And with hundreds of beautifully crafted colours to choose from, you'll be delighted with the difference that Porter's can make.