Refreshed Yulefest celebrations in the Blue Mountains

Kids of all ages can immerse in ice magic at the new Blue Mountains Ice Skating Rink at the resort. As well as the 599sqm arena open to beginners and experts, visitors and locals, there will be a kiosk and skate shop. Scheduled to open during July, it will be part of the resort KidsZone facilities that already boast four child-friendly spaces, an original Gasparini organ and working model train set, the Fairmont Express Train, mini merry-go-round and pony rides. End the day with a festive Grand Ballroom dinner. The sumptuous buffet includes a whisky eggnog on arrival, 2.5-hour beverage package (adults) and live music throughout the night. The sumptuous buffet overflowing with fresh seafood, soup and a full carvery (with plenty of selections for vegos). Tickets: $195 adults, $118 teens aged 12-17 and $42 children aged 4-11.