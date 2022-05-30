Asbestos safety conference held in Blue Mountains attracts national and international delegates

Almost 370 delegates attended the inaugural Asbestos Safety and Management Conference in the Blue Mountains on May 19-20.
The event, co-hosted by Blue Mountains City Council and the federal Asbestos Safety and Eradication Agency (ASEA), attracted participants from councils across Australia as well as state and federal government agencies and the safety industry.
International delegates from Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and Indonesia also attended.
Blue Mountains City Council Chief Executive Officer, Dr Rosemary Dillon, said: "This event follows Blue Mountains City Council's extraordinary journey in recent years - regarding asbestos management and overall organisational improvement.
"We have learnt so much since 2017 - when the strengthening of our asbestos management framework and organisation began... and we wanted to share some of our learnings with the industry, during this inaugural conference."
The two-day conference brought together a diverse range of stakeholders to tackle the complex and multifaceted issues that asbestos creates in all communities.
"Collaboration between those working on the front line, dealing with asbestos related issues day to day, with those who shape the policies, laws and practices within the asbestos safety management space, is essential to ensuring the system can effectively deal with Australia's asbestos legacy," said ASEA Chief Executive Officer Justine Ross.
"The 2022 Asbestos Safety and Management Conference facilitated this collaborate approach."
Blue Mountains City Council is implementing WHS strategies that are delivering long-term, widespread sustainable and measurable outcomes, going beyond strict legal obligations.
These WHS strategies include developing and delivering an Asbestos Management Toolkit for all NSW councils - to guide and support the integration of asbestos management into workplace systems and procedures. Get the toolkit
"I am proud that Blue Mountains City Council is now seen as an exemplar in the safe management of asbestos," said Dr Dillon. "We decided that we would not view asbestos as a problem - but we would view it as an opportunity to strengthen our organisation's safety, governance and culture.
"Throughout Australia there are many organisations who are leading the way in creating new initiatives to improve asbestos management within the built and natural environment. This conference gave participants the unique opportunity to learn from these case studies, exchange ideas with peers, and collaborate with others in the industry.
"It was wonderful to be able to co-host the event with the Asbestos Safety and Eradication Agency (ASEA) - the federal agency responsible for overseeing national actions to improve asbestos awareness and the effective and safe management, removal and disposal of asbestos."
