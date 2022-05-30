Blue Mountains father and son filmmakers - Nick and Jesse A'hern - have both completed feature films this year.
The Ninth Order is Nick's first film as director as well as director of photography while The Red Shoes: Next Step is Jesse's first foray into directing and stars renowned American dancer and actress Juliet Doherty. Joanne Samuel is co-director.
Ties to the Australian film industry run deep with the A'hern family. Nick, an experienced cinematographer who has been involved in numerous Australian documentaries including Steam Across the Mountains and Wake in Film, saw his son Jesse follow him into the industry as a producer and director five years ago after working in the music industry and studying as a drummer.
While the father and son film duo work separately on projects, they are no strangers to collaborating. Both were heavily involved in the mystical teen adventure film, The Legend of the Five, which was directed by Mad Max star Joanne Samuel - who also happens to be Nick's wife and Jesse's mother.
"We both want to make more films together. Jesse has done a lot of incredible individual work and has a strong style, so when we do come together it's more collaborative than mentorship," said Leura resident, Nick.
"Working separately and gathering unique experiences means there is less friction and competition for ideas when we do come together."
Nick spent the past 18 months bringing the Mountains to the screen in the full-length feature, The Ninth Order.
While the cast includes Wolf Creek star, John Jarratt, three of the other leading characters - Helena Zadro-Jones, Faith Birkett and Sophie Clement - were all final year students from the local 3 Sisters Youth Theatre and Filmclass.
Nick said many of the students from the theatre were also extras in the film and some worked on the other side of the camera as part of the crew, being mentored by more experienced personnel.
He made great use of local landmarks during filming.
"Many locations were used in the film including The Carrington Hotel, Turkish Bath Museum Mount Wilson, Woodford Academy, Everglades Gardens, Katoomba Antique Centre, Metropole, Avalon, Katoomba High School, Korowal and many more incredible locations.
"There's also a lot of scenic images of the Blue Mountains within the film."
The Ninth Order tells the story of Jada, a girl whose world is turned upside-down when her estranged father is found brutally murdered.
His death leads to a series of supernatural events that draw the attention of a centuries old group known only as "The Ninth Order" and their leader, Jada's Grandfather, Colton.
The film has been produced through Filmclass Pictures.
The Red Shoes: Next Step is a coming-of-age story that follows the life of a young dancer who becomes unmoored after witnessing a tragic accident, and struggles to return to the people and passions she has left behind.
With choreography by former Australian Ballet lead Daniel Gaudiello, the film combines contemporary ballet with strong character development and an evocative soundscape.
The feature was shot entirely in Sydney and faced challenging conditions as production navigated the city's lockdowns in July last year.
