Gardens of Stone closed due to weather and road conditions

Wet weather has forced the temporary closure of the new Gardens of Stone State Conservation Area.
Recent wet weather has resulted in roads becoming impassable and park visitors getting seriously bogged, the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) said.
NPWS Blue Mountains Branch Director David Crust said the temporary closure was for the safety of staff and visitors and to ensure roads are not damaged.
"The ground is saturated and more rainfall, snow and windy weather is on the way," Mr Crust said. "In these conditions trees can also become unstable and fall. "Sustained wet weather also makes tracks slippery and potentially dangerous.
"NPWS contractors have been working to repair the Glow Worm Tunnel road and over the weekend a number of vehicles disregarded the road closure, resulting in additional damage to the surface of the road."
Visitors are reminded to not enter closed areas.
NPWS will monitor the condition of the reserve during the week with a view to re-opening however please check the NPWS alerts and closure page for this reserve. More information can be found on the NPWS Alerts page.
