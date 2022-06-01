Blue Mountains Gazette

Gardens of Stone closed due to weather and road conditions

Updated June 1 2022 - 2:03am, first published 1:55am
Wet weather has forced the temporary closure of the new Gardens of Stone State Conservation Area.

