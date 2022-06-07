Mrs Van Horen is a breast cancer survivor and hopes talking to the Gazette will encourage women to have regular mammograms. More than eight years ago, when she discovered her lump, she was busy with her three children and was also starting to look after her parents and put it "on the backburner" for a short while. It took a "good year" to recover from treatment, from the "fuzzy chemo brain" and to "feel normal again". She had no family history of breast cancer.