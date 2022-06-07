Two local Wonder Women are finally heading off on their mission to raise money for a good cause. Bullaburra's Margaret Van Horen and her friend from Hartley, Karen Edwards (formerly of Katoomba), are set to take part in the Mystery Box Rally in South Australia this month and raise funds for cancer research.
Mystery Box Rally is a fundraising event for the Cancer Council. The duo started planning the trip back in 2019, but due to the pandemic, the then 2020 rally has been postponed numerous times.
Recently Ms Edwards had the chance to visit Mt Victoria Public School to spread the word about their wonder mission, show the kids her rally car and encourage other superheroes. The "small school with a big heart" joined Team Wonder Women in their fundraising efforts.
"They put on a "super hero" day and dug deep, raising a whopping $355, while learning that you don't have to wear a cape to make a difference, you just have to care, and that's what they did," Ms Edwards said.
So far the pair has raised almost $12,000 and are looking forward to driving their 31-year-old Holden Rodeo to Port Lincoln, South Australia, to honour those lost and celebrate life with their rally family. The rally starts on June 25.
"The rally was supposed to travel to Rockhampton in 2020 but was postponed twice, due to COVID and then teams from NSW, VIC and ACT could not attend last November due to lockdown and were transferred to this year's rally. The route remains a mystery and is not announced until the morning of each day," Ms Edwards added
Their two-wheel-drive old bomb has cost them more than they budgeted for - with a blown head gasket and the head needing to be replaced, along with two additional years of registration and insurances. They hope the car makes it to the start - 20 hours and 1800 kms away, and then of course to the finish line.
The five day rally involves 600 km daily trips to areas unknown on dirt roads. If they are really lucky they will be able to drive the car home again. About 150 cars will take part, travelling in convoys of five with first aiders and mechanics supporting them.
Mrs Van Horen is a breast cancer survivor and hopes talking to the Gazette will encourage women to have regular mammograms. More than eight years ago, when she discovered her lump, she was busy with her three children and was also starting to look after her parents and put it "on the backburner" for a short while. It took a "good year" to recover from treatment, from the "fuzzy chemo brain" and to "feel normal again". She had no family history of breast cancer.
The pair came up with the name 'Team Wonder Women' and thought it was quite fitting.
"I've sat with my cousin and friend while they had chemo... I shared with Marg that I thought they were all wonder women ... and the fact she was now wanting to raise money for others who may have to go through the same, she is the wonder woman and so Team Wonder Women was born," Ms Edwards said.
Mrs Van Horen said they have the names of friends written on the cars as stars - Fiona and Richard - who lost their battle with cancer. "I've gotten over it, it's part of my life, but I don't mind talking about it if more will go and get checked."
More than $26 million has been raised by Box Rallies to date. To donate go to https://2021.mysteryboxrally.com.au/wonder-women.
