Blue Mountains Gazette

Karen Edwards and Margaret Van Horen are finally off on their Mystery Box Rally

By B.c Lewis
June 7 2022 - 4:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two local Wonder Women are finally heading off on their mission to raise money for a good cause. Bullaburra's Margaret Van Horen and her friend from Hartley, Karen Edwards (formerly of Katoomba), are set to take part in the Mystery Box Rally in South Australia this month and raise funds for cancer research.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.