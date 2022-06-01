The newly re-elected Macquarie MP, Susan Templeman, has been named as Special Envoy for the Arts.
The announcement came as the Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, made his ministerial list public on Tuesday night.
Ms Templeman said she was "very honoured" to be named in the position.
"As someone whose first love was classical music, whose escape is novels, and whose first act after losing a home in a bushfire was to hang local art on the bare walls of a temporary home, I couldn't be happier having the privilege to support the creators," she said.
"I am delighted to have the opportunity to work closely in this new role with the Minister for the Arts, Tony Burke, with his vision for a cultural policy that rebuilds and shapes the sector's future.
"As the mother of both a musician and an actor, I have seen first-hand the challenges and triumphs of working in the arts."
Ms Templeman said it was with dismay that she saw the previous government ignore the needs of the arts sector during COVID-19.
"When these are the artists, performers, musicians and crew who so willingly step up for the community in times of crisis to help raise funds for bushfire and flood victims, but who were themselves abandoned," she said.
"I will continue to be a voice for community arts and entertainment, which brings richness to people's daily lives in local regions. My commitment to fighting for the people of Macquarie remains unwavering.
"I believe strongly in the role that creativity has for our wellbeing and in our education, and that it should be fostered throughout our society so all Australians get the chance to share and see their stories."
