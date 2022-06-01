Blue Mountains Gazette

Leaders in vocational service were recognised by Upper Mountains Rotary clubs recently.

Updated June 3 2022 - 4:57am, first published June 1 2022 - 6:00am
Leaders in vocational service were recognised in a combined Rotary clubs event on Thursday May 26 at the Katoomba RSL.

