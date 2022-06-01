Leaders in vocational service were recognised in a combined Rotary clubs event on Thursday May 26 at the Katoomba RSL.
The Rotary clubs - Upper Blue Mountains Sunrise, Katoomba, Blackheath and Central Blue gathered for the Pride of Workmanship Awards presentation dinner. Award winners, their families and friends joined Rotarians and partners for the annual event.
The Pride of Workmanship Awards are made to outstanding local employees, whose business owners or managers believe have contributed substantially to their workplace.
Bill Pixton, president of the Rotary Club of Upper Blue Mountains Sunrise, said he was "pleased that our Pride of Workmanship Awards program was so successful and I really enjoy seeing outstanding employees recognised for their efforts".
"We had 110 in total ... which was a record attendance."
The awards this year were made to: Janelle Boersma, The Salvation Army; Michael Hargraves, Council Approval Group; Ned Pearson Bourke, John Chapman Real Estate; Upeksha Kariyawasam, Theo Poulos Real Estate; Jacob McAndrew, Hotel Etico; Lauren Palmer, Cancer Wellness; Jason Pearson, Bygone Beauties; Nicole Tziavaras, GP Leura.
Upper Blue Mountains Sunrise's vocational director, Jennifer Hartnett said the awardees were "outstanding people who go above and beyond in their workplaces".
Ms Hartnett's team included: Brian Turner, Central Blue Mountains; Liang Feng, Katoomba and Sherlie McMillan, Blackheath. In addition, Liz Romalis, Upper Blue, was also a significant contributor to the event's success.
