The Blackheath Supper Club will present a vaudevillian variety and circus night in the Philips Hall at Blackheath on June 18 at 7.30pm.
Local and professional circus and musical acts including Balkan boogie (a musical act), aerial silks, double trapeze, slapstick acrobatics, body percussion, hula hoops, comedy and much much more.
The night will be carried through by the house band of the night, The Beez.
A bar will be open and supper plates available (email ahhanight@gmail.com to pre-book supper plates).
The following morning, at 11am on June 19, will be the presentation of the Bah-Hah circus variety show, A little bit of Shhh, featuring the younger students of the Bah-Hah circus school in Blackheath.
There will be acrobatics, slapstick, trapeze, aerial silks and juggling. And the show will also feature a special guest from Zanyyare Circus Springwood.
Bah-Hah started up in 2018 and has since grown to include a wide variety of ages and classes, previously performing in the Rhododendron Festivals of 2018 and 2019.
It's a weekend for all - older, younger, families and community.
Tickets to Saturday night at https://www.trybooking.com/BZNBY and to Sunday at https://www.trybooking.com/BZNCB.
