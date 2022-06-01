Electronic equipment stolen during break-in at Katoomba Public School

Katoomba Public School was vandalised during a break-in about 1.30am on Tuesday, May 31.
"It is alleged that around 1.30am, unknown persons have gained entry into the Katoomba Public School, located on Merriwa Street, Katoomba," Blue Mountains Police posted on Facebook.
"These persons have vandalised numerous areas inside the school, along with stealing several electronic items."
The school was forced to close for the day due to the extent of the damage and to allow police to carry out their investigations.
Police are seeking witnesses to the incident, as well as anyone who may have CCTV, phone or dashcam footage, to contact Katoomba Police Station on 4782 8199 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
