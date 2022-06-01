Blue Mountains Gazette

Electronic equipment stolen during break-in at Katoomba Public School

Updated June 1 2022 - 11:48pm, first published 11:36pm
Katoomba Public School was vandalised during a break-in about 1.30am on Tuesday, May 31.

