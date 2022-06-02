A variety concert to support Bush School Cambodia will be held on June 18 at St Finbar's Church Hall, Levy St, Glenbrook, starting at 7pm.
The Bush School is a not-for-profit project established by a Glenbrook family in 2010. It provides basic education and nutrition to the poorest children living near the famous Angkor temples in Siem Reap.
Students K to 10 attend a day school which emphasises skills in the native language Khmer, as well as English, maths and computer studies, to best secure their economic future. Five trained Khmer teachers educate and care for the children in a school that is recognised as both vital and essential to the surrounding poor community.
Advertisement
The school is a project of Winmalee Lions Club, who manage the accounts.
Winmalee Lions Club member Doug Frewer said the Lions club has made regular visits to the school over a number of years, prior to the onset of COVID-19 restrictions which temporarily closed the school.
"The concert is an important fundraiser to secure continuation of the school in the coming year. The school is now open again and in full operation, with about 100 students attending. The club hope to soon resume the annual visit."
The concert at St Finbar's will feature fine musical acts by local performers and screen an important short film about contemporary life in Cambodia. School families are featured in this documentary which was recently made on site.
Mr Frewer said "at concert interval, an excellent supper will be available with the added feature of Khmer style soup." The cost is $25 per person, $45 for family, with some concessions available. All money raised will go directly to the operation of the school. Book by phoning Mr Frewer on 0403 303 943. More information at: bushschoolcambodia.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.