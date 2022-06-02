Blue Mountains Gazette

A variety concert to support Bush School Cambodia will be held at Glenbrook

Updated June 2 2022 - 12:27am, first published 12:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A variety concert to support Bush School Cambodia will be held on June 18 at St Finbar's Church Hall, Levy St, Glenbrook, starting at 7pm.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.