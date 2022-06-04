Blue Mountains Gazette

Colourful new mural for Headspace, Katoomba

June 4 2022 - 12:29am
A new work of distinctive Street Art has flourished over two levels and on multiple sides of the Headspace Katoomba premises on Waratah Street, painted by internationally renowned artist Alex GRiLS in collaboration with local youth

