A new work of distinctive Street Art has flourished over two levels and on multiple sides of the Headspace Katoomba premises on Waratah Street, painted by internationally renowned artist Alex GRiLS in collaboration with local youth
The eye-catching mural depicts a giant seedling unfurling towards the sky, and a collection of thriving vegetable plants with extensive root systems, symbolising the benefits connectedness with community and with the environment.
Advertisement
It is now part of Katoomba's urban art trail. The Blue Mountains Cultural Centre will be running weekly, volunteer-led tours of the art trail starting Saturday May 28 at 10.30am.
The new mural concept was devised as part of an open sessions workshop facilitated by GRiLS with a group of young people at the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre and responds to Headspace Katoomba's backyard area and established permaculture garden.
The collaborative section of the mural is found woven into the network of roots and features individual contributions by young people, aged from 12 to 25.
The project, a partnership between Blue Mountains City of the Arts, Blackheath Area Neighbourhood Centre and Headspace Katoomba, was supported by Blue Mountains City Council and the NSW Government as part of the Bushfire Local Economic Response.
GRiLS recently returned to the Mountains after several years undertaking international artist residencies and working in Montreal on large Street Art festivals, where he developed a collaborative and consultative practice within communities.
"The Headspace mural project has been a great way to reconnect with my hometown and the next generation of local artists," he said.
Katrina Noorbergen, council's cultural development coordinator said it was "fantastic to see how the workshop and mural painting positively and creatively engaged community, especially our young people, after the challenges of the past two years."
Conveniently co-inciding with the new mural, Headspace has recently launched a weekly gardening club every Wednesday from 2-5pm.
Debra Mainwaring from Headspace Katoomba said she hoped the mural gave local youth a "sense of ownership of the site" and encouraged them to "take some of the small steps recommended to both improve and manage their wellbeing, getting into life, connecting with others, while being active on Country".
"Come and enjoy the backyard space as a place to gather, be creative, or learn how to grow and take care of plants."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.