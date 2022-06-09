Matt Wilson off to third World Championships and second Commonwealth Games

Springwood swimmer Matt Wilson will head to Hungary later this month after making his third FINA World Championships team.
The former Winmalee High School student finished second in the 200m breaststroke at the Australian championships last month, only behind Brisbane-born swimmer, Zac Stubblety-Cook, who broke the world record.
Wilson's performances at the national championships saw him announced in the Australian Commonwealth Games team as well. This year's Games will be held in Birmingham, UK in July.
Wilson battled injury, as well as COVID-19, to make the teams.
"Bit of time to let the dust settle... But glad to say I'm off to my third World Championships and second Commonwealth Games in Budapest and Birmingham respectively!" he posted on his Facebook page after the national championships.
"To say the lead-up to trials was bumpy would be a huge understatement. Getting COVID only a few weeks ago and definitely still feeling the effects of it and battling with my shoulder injury in the lead-up was a big inconvenience. But I am proud of how I came through and still got myself a ticket back onto the @dolphinsaus team, despite everything, even though the times were less than ideal."
Wilson wasn't able to compete in the 50m breaststroke due to re aggravating a shoulder injury in the 100m breaststroke final.
He is coached by Adam Kable as part of the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre swim team.
