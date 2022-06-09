Blue Mountains Gazette

Matt Wilson off to third World Championships and second Commonwealth Games

DM
By Damien Madigan
June 9 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Springwood swimmer Matt Wilson will head to Hungary later this month after making his third FINA World Championships team.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DM

Damien Madigan

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.