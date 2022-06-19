Following community concerns over a new accessible walkway bridge at Wentworth Falls Lake Park, a new tweaked design has emerged.
Some residents were scathing of the initial design calling it "overdevelopment ... trashing the natural ... a monstrosity [and] lacking environmental sensitivity".
A council spokeswoman said community consultation on the Lake Park upgrade had given them valuable feedback to shape the project and its future stages.
"Extended consultation was held earlier this year on the design of the accessible bridge that will connect to a walkway and dual viewing platform, on the north side of the lake. This has resulted in the design being amended," a council statement said.
An on-site visit and online feedback has seen the look altered, with large boulders underneath the design removed and the height of the corten steel fascia reduced by almost a third.
"One of the main questions raised was the use of corten steel. In response, council has listened and resolved to reduce the height of the corten steel facia on the bridge, walkway and viewing platform, from 650mm to 450mm (the minimum height to meet structural requirements)."
Blue Mountains Mayor, Cr Mark Greenhill, said corten steel was one of the materials chosen as it struck a balance between structural and aesthetic requirements.
"Materials have been carefully chosen to blend in ... this includes the use of corten steel that will weather and blend in with the backdrop of trees and sandstone.
"Materials like wood and stone aren't suitable for this project. We're also committed to ensuring the bridge is as accessible as possible, which is another critical consideration when it comes to materials.
"We are always interested to hear the views of the community. In this case, that means we can reduce the height of the steel without undermining the structure," he said.
The full consultation report and new designs are on the Wentworth Falls Lake Park Have Your Say project page.
Council has been granted just under $4 million to significantly improve water management infrastructure at the park and complete an accessible pathway from Sinclair Crescent across the dam wall. Council is seeking additional grant funding for more parking at the lake, as a priority.
Council is seeking a further $8.5 million under the WestInvest program.
More information at Wentworth Falls Lake Park Have Your Say project page.
The bridge is expected to be built by June 2023.
