Council has agreed to support a new electric vehicle charging station at Lawson.
The move follows an earlier plan to enter a 15-year licence agreement with Tesla for the installation of a super six-bay charging station at a council car park in Hope Street, Blaxland
Advertisement
Blue Mountains council is in talks with the Evie Network - also for a 15 year licence agreement - to provide the second public charging station at the council-owned carpark in Lawson off New Street. Two chargers will be on site.
At the council meeting of May 31, a report said the Evie Network chargers catered for a greater range of electric vehicle models. Council is contributing $6000 to the cost and said it would "promote Lawson as a destination".
Council is still working with Tesla on the six-bay charger which is expected to attract 700 uses per month at Blaxland. Under the agreement, the companies are responsible for their own maintenance costs, power supply, customer support and ongoing electricity costs and meter installation.
Mayor Mark Greenhill has said it is critical "as a world class tourist destination and one that's committed to green values, to make it possible for EV owners to visit the Mountains and providing EV charging stations is crucial to this".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.