Following their successful appearance at the Blackheath Chamber Music Festival in April with French horn player Robert Johnson, the Kanimbla Quartet is happy to be performing once again at one of their favourite venues, the Gang Gang Gallery in Lithgow.
The quartet, based in the Blue Mountains, particularly enjoys collaborating in community concerts and projects supporting local choirs and championing Australian composers, such as Elena Kats-Chernin, Rowen Fox and Rebecca Daniel.
This concert is on Sunday, June 12, at 4.30pm, featuring a work by Daniel, a selection of Danish folk songs and Dvorak's quartet, The American.
It promises to be a relaxing afternoon in an inviting venue at 206 Main Streeet. Tickets at the door or at stickytickets.com.au.
