Pins on Lurline owners Adam Shaw and Jody Noppert will celebrate six years of creating a unique dining experience with a live music long weekend.

On Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12 lunchtime diners can relax and enjoy the music of local artists Argentis.

Duo Tina Janis and Steve England will perform an eclectic mix of jazz, pop and blues standards and originals.

Their "Live Jukebox" concept lets audiences help to create the entertainment from an extensive list of more than 200 songs.

Argentis promises to "put on a show with a little something for everyone".

Based in a heritage-listed building dating back to 1898, Pins on Lurline delivers a unique dining experience. The restaurant's Katoomba property has a rich history which is linked to the development of the town.

Built by HA Bundy, it was originally called Rubyston and used as a furnished letting house.

Throughout the years it has been a small private school, a guesthouse and a private residence before being converted into a tea room in the 1980s.

It was renamed the Swiss Cottage Restaurant in the late 1990s and was a popular local eatery for more than 20 years.

Previous owners Simon and Keiko Kjelgaard changed its name to Pins on Lurline in 2012.

Adam Shaw and Jody Noppert took over the property in 2016 and have continued to run it as Pins on Lurline, offering fine cuisine while embracing the history and beauty of the Blue Mountains, and restoring the property.

They offer fine dining with a six-course tasting menu or a 10-course chef's table menu created each day based on seasonal produce and the chef's inspiration.

The menu is complemented by a carefully compiled wine list, Jody said. "We are proud to offer the most extensive wine list in the mountains and like to focus on local regional vineyards showcasing wines from Mudgee, Orange, Canberra, Hilltops and The Hunter Valley.