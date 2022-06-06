Blue Mountains Gazette

Winds and freezing temperatures greet winter

June 6 2022 - 12:30am
It's been an extremely cold and windy start to the week, with a mighty 96km/h wind gust at Blackheath early this morning and apparent temperatures well into the minus range.

Local News

