It's been an extremely cold and windy start to the week, with a mighty 96km/h wind gust at Blackheath early this morning and apparent temperatures well into the minus range.
Transport for NSW reported this morning that trains were running a little bit because of a tree down near the tracks between Blaxland and Glenbrook. They recommended allowing extra travel time.
Meanwhile, the NSW SES Blue Mountains unit commander, John Hughes, reported they received 44 calls for help in the first week of June, plus another 20 just this morning.
Advertisement
He said the impact has been widespread from Mt Victoria to Lapstone as well as Mt Irvine.
"The majority of calls have been for fallen trees onto properties and the SES with the assistance of the Rural Fire Service and Blue Mountains City Council are attending to the incidents as quickly as possible," Mr Hughes said.
Whilst there were reports of snow on the Central Tablelands, the Blue Mountains only had flurries on last Tuesday into Wednesday and snow did not settle, but it remained cold.
At 9am last Thursday, the apparent temperature at Blackheath was -10.2. This is the "feels like" temperature which takes into account wind chill and humidity.
Winds settled on Thursday night and SES teams continued to clear outstanding storm incidents into the weekend.
With the current La Nia weather event, there is a strong possibility of more rain and snow across the Central Tablelands.
"The Blue Mountains SES Unit are continuing to be prepared for a cold, snowy winter ahead with volunteers conducting additional training in snow and storm management over the next two months," Mr Hughes said.
For train travellers, note that buses are replacing trains between Katoomba, Lithgow and Bathurst all week until 6pm on Friday (June 10).
Trains will be running between Katoomba and Central but some to a changed timetable. And some Bathurst trains continue to run between Bathurst and Lithgow or Central, to a reduced frequency and changed timetable, up to 50 minutes later than normal.
See transportnsw.info for further information.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.