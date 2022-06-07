This one's ready for the renovator

3 BED | 1 BATH | 1 CAR
Advertisement
This Katoomba home is in a convenient location close to the aquatic and sports centre and a short drive into town. It also offers perfect proximity to nearby escarpments, Echo Point and famous walking tracks as well as the local schools.
The 1970s three bedroom brick home offers a sensational opportunity to add value, says the agent. It sits on a flat cleared 689 square metre block and is fully fenced, with great side access for vehicles.
The garage has been converted to a sleep-out or extra living space but can easily be used for your car if preferred. A closed in back patio area provides room for pets or storage or you could work it into your renovation for added floor space.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.