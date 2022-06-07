A celebration of swing concert featuring 15 leading Australian musicians and singers plus two of Australia's leading jazz singers, Gregg Arthur and Jackie Cooper, comes to the Hub in Springwood on Sunday, June 12.
Musical director, John Morrison, is recognised as one of Australia's leading jazz drummers, band leader and educator.
Advertisement
The concert's music repertoire will highlight the greatest Big Band hits of the 1940, featuring the music of Glenn Miller, Harry James, Benny Goodman and more. The music is still recognised after 85 years....timeless icons of our culture.
Morrison has delighted audiences for more than 25 years with his humour and dedication to sounds that swing. Equally at home in a small group or big band setting, his musical facility runs the entire spectrum from traditional jazz, swing, bebop, R&B, soul and commercial jazz rock.
The eldest of the Morrison family, John has spent much of his musical life playing and recording with his younger brother James. At age eight8, John began playing cornet in the school brass band and by the age of 10 had built his first drum set from pots and pans. In these early few years he played many different instruments and styles but jazz drumming was to be his calling.
As the driving force behind Sydney big band, Swing City, Morrison, who was voted Australia's best big band drummer, loves the big band sound.
He is known for his work in the recording studio both as player and producer and hosted his own "Jazz at Five" radio show on Sydney radio station FM 99.3 for many years.
The show is on at Sunday, June 12, 3pm at the Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub in Springwood. Bookings 4723 5050.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.