Swing City big band at the Hub in Springwood

Updated June 7 2022 - 2:22am, first published 1:24am
John Morrison

A celebration of swing concert featuring 15 leading Australian musicians and singers plus two of Australia's leading jazz singers, Gregg Arthur and Jackie Cooper, comes to the Hub in Springwood on Sunday, June 12.

