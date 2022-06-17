Blue Mountains Gazette

Suzanne Pereira appointed to PP&VA

June 17 2022 - 1:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New theatre director in Penrith

Suzanne Pereira has been appointed new director, theatre at Penrith Performing & Visual Arts.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.