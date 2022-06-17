New theatre director in Penrith

Pereira brings a unique combination of creative and management experience to PP&VA. As an actor she was most recently seen on Australian stages in Bell Shakespeare's 2019 national tour of Much Ado About Nothing, and comes to the role of director, theatre having served as general manager of Contemporary Asian Australian Performance and the first chair of WITS (Women in Theatre & Screen), an organisation that passionately advocates, encourages and provides support for gender parity on Australian stages and screens, Pereira has continued to pursue diversity and cultural equity in the arts and the world around her.