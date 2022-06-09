Science at the Local is back with another event at Springwood Sports Club on Sunday June 19 from 2.30pm.
The event will feature talks by local psychologist Ken Ferris and Western Sydney University water scientist, Dr Ian Wright.
This is the second in-person event after a two-and-half year hiatus due to the pandemic.
"It was so great to be back last month, seeing familiar faces and some new ones," said Science at the Local co-founder Hamish Clarke.
"This next one is shaping up to be fascinating."
Ken Ferris will talk about truth default theory and the social science of lying and deception.
Ferris is the clinical director at Riverlands Therapy Services, based out of Blaxland and Penrith. After working at the Department of Aged, Disability and Home Care, he made the career change into private practice with his wife Renee. He continues to work with the disability sector, as well as children, adults, families and couples.
Ian Wright will be talking about the future of Sydney's drinking water. "Sydney is drinking more water than nature can reliably provide," Dr Wright said. "The next drought could be the worst ever, which raises the question: how should we prepare for it?"
Dr Wright is a science communicator, researcher and senior lecturer in the School of Science. His research interests include freshwater ecology, water quality, water policy and water pollution. He also has a long-standing research interest in the impact of concrete materials and coal mining activities on streams, rivers and water quality.
"We're also planning a few events around Science Week in August," said Science at the Local co-founder Kevin Joseph. "Stay tuned!"
The event is free and all are welcome. To find out more go to scienceatthelocal.org.
Science at the Local is supported by Inspiring Australia and the NSW Government.
