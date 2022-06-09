Blue Mountains Gazette

Science at the Local returns to Springwood Sports Club on Sunday June 19

Updated June 9 2022 - 9:13am, first published 2:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Science at the Local is back with another event at Springwood Sports Club on Sunday June 19 from 2.30pm.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.