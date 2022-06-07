There were two other local recipients in this year's list.
Dr David Hammill from the Upper Mountains was also awarded a medal in the Order of Australia (OAM) for service to medicine and to the community. Dr Hammill had a long history in rural medicine including as a consultant physician at Dubbo Base Hospital and in specialist medical rooms in Dubbo from 1973 to 2007.
He was a visiting medical officer and consultant at Wellington Hospital for more than 25 years and at Katoomba Hospital from 2008 to 2017.
He was adjunct associate professor, Dubbo Clinical School, College of Health Sciences, University of Sydney, 2004-2007 and a fellow of the Royal Australasian College of Physicians.
He was also a founding member and former patron of the Dubbo Field Naturalist and Conservation Society and a member (1973-2007) and former president of the Rotary Club of Dubbo.
The public service medal was awarded to Deborah Summerhayes of Winmalee for outstanding public service to education in NSW.
Dr Hammill chose not to be contacted by the media and the honours committee does not include contact details for public service medal recipients.
