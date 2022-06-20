Chase away the winter blues with colourful lanterns inspired by the beauty of the Blue Mountains Botanic Garden's iconic plant species or take the chance to immerse yourself in a true nature experience.
It may be the darkest time of the year, but there's a chance to still bring some sparkle to your outdoor space! Learn how to create sustainable garden ornaments from natural materials to construct your own eco-lantern. Take a gentle walk around the Mount Tomah garden and learn how plants prepare for winter and gardens change with the seasons.
The Luminous Eco Lantern Making is on July 7 and 8 at the visitor centre and is pitched for 5-12-year-olds and their families. Cost is $18 per child ($16 for foundation and friends member children). Direct any questions about the event to programs.info@botanicgardens.nsw.gov.au.
A spokeswoman said "there isnt a better time to witness the true beauty of the Blue Mountains during the off-peak season where the flora is alive and alpine rainforest sparkles from afar".
"The Luminous Eco Lantern Making workshop is the perfect fun-filled activity for the whole family, as you create your own eco-lantern from sustainable materials, then take your colourful beacon of light on a gentle walk through the garden where you will learn about how the plants develop and change throughout the winter".
In July and August the gardens will also have special nature walks.
Originating from Japan, Shinrin-yoku (or forest therapy) is a preventative health practice that improves wellbeing by immersing your senses in nature. This guided experience is designed to increase your mental and physical health by reducing stress levels and lowering your pulse and blood pressure.
Nature therapy invites participants to take time out of their busy lives so they can slow down and connect with the calming and health-giving benefits of nature along the Lady (Nancy) Fairfax Walk. Facilitators will gently guide participants through a series of sensory experiences, mindfulness and nature appreciation to help promote slowing down, nature connection and relaxation.
All walks are hosted by guides who have been certified and accredited by the International Nature and Forest Therapy Alliance.
The experience, presented by the Blue Mountains Botanic Garden and In My Nature, concludes with a Japanese-inspired tea ceremony.
The spokeswoman said it was a chance to "declutter the mind, body and soul with a transformative experience like no other".
The Nature Therapy Walk is recommended for people 13 years and over. Visitors are asked to be at the Blue Mountains Botanic Garden Mount Tomah visitor centre at least 10 minutes before the start of the walk. Comfortable footwear and clothing appropriate for weather conditions is recommended. Discover vouchers can be used for select events. The events are on July 23 and August 20.
