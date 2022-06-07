Police investigations are underway into a fatal house fire which claimed the life of a man in Oberon on Tuesday June 7.
Fire and Rescue NSW, police and the Rural Fire Service were called to a home in Queen Street following reports of smoke coming from the house about 10.55am.
Duty officer with Chifley Police District David Abercrombie said emergency services were able to extinguish the blaze.
"A search of the residence was undertaken and the body of a male was found inside the home. His identity has yet to be confirmed," he said.
Inspector Abercrombie said the house was gutted by the fire and the cause was yet to be established.
"A crime scene has been established and investigations are proceeding," he said. "A report will be made to the coroner."
