Planet Youth: stand up comedy event

Changing young people's lives, one stand-up comedy event and inspirational speaker at a time. That's part of the mission of Planet Youth.
The Blue Mountains Cultural Centre is the venue for a beginners guide to stand-up comedy next week. Hosted by professional comedian Marty Bright it will run on Saturday June 25 from 1-4pm in Katoomba.
It is being run by Planet Youth - a global and local initiative helping young people to live their best lives and avoid substance use. The Planet Youth project began in the Mountains in 2019, but activity has been limited due to COVID, until now.
The free Stand-Up Comedy workshops for young people also involves Playback Improv Theatre workshops, with writer and director Cymbeline Buhler and actor Sarah Dillane.
Anyone aged 12-17 with an interest in comedy, drama or performance, or those who just like to just be creative or try new things, are welcome and no experience is needed.
Marty Bright has more than a decade of experience as an internationally touring comic, creative workshop facilitator and mentor. Students will learn jokes, microphone techniques, stagecraft and performance techniques. Places are limited. To book go to planetyouthbm.eventbrite.com.au.
Paige Thurlow-Want, youth development officer at Mountains Youth Services Team, said they are "also very excited about a collaborative project we are about to start work on with Planet Youth, a group of local young people and the team at Blue Mountains Drama".
"We will be using a drama-based creative process to produce a video that tells the story of Planet Youth and will hopefully inspire more people to get involved."
Planet Youth is a community-led project supported by Blue Mountains City Council, Mountains Youth Services Team and a host of other community services organisations, local school and community members.
Planet Youth was first developed in Iceland in 1998 and since then the country has shifted from having the highest level of alcohol and drug use amongst young people in Europe, to having the lowest.
Earlier this month, Planet Youth Blue Mountains also hosted a series of free creative workshops for young people, with inspirational speaker Luke S Kennedy visiting schools across the Mountains. There was another stand-up comedy workshop held at the Hub in Springwood on June 14.
For more information about Planet Youth and these upcoming events and activities go to www.planetyouthbm.net.au and follow PlanetYouthBM on Facebook and Instagram.
