Mark Wilkinson's 'Spirit & Soul' tour hits Katoomba on Saturday, June 25 at 7.30pm with special guest Mark Crotti at the Baroque Room in the Carrington Hotel.
This is Wilkinson's his first headline tour since 2019. Despite the obvious challenges posed by the pandemic, less time on the road has allowed Wilkinson to focus on writing, with a new record slated for release in mid-2022.
Advertisement
It will be his first offering of new music after signing a record deal with Canadian based label Nettwerk Music in late 2021.
"I'm really excited to be partnering with Nettwerk Music and to be back touring after a very stop-start couple of years. It's the perfect opportunity to reconnect with my Australian supporters and give them a sneak peek at the new music I've been working on."
Special guest Crotti glides through a stunning blend of folk, soul and indie-rock delivering something that feels both familiar and fresh. With rich, delicate instrumentation, blissful vocal melodies, and warm, honest lyricism.
Book online: www.fusionboutique.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.