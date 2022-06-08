Train delays possible

Alert from Transport for NSW:
In other news today: A man has died after a crash between a pushbike and a vehicle in Central Tablelands NSW.
UPDATE: 5pm
All lanes of the Great Western Highway are now open at Marrangaroo, west of Lithgow, after a fatal crash involving a car and a bicycle.
Westbound lanes of the highway were closed, with both directions of traffic using the eastbound side of the road under a contraflow.
Traffic conditions have now returned to normal through the area.
About 11.25am today (Thursday June 9), emergency services responded to reports of a crash between a pushbike rider and a vehicle on the Great Western Highway, Marrangaroo, approximately 7km north of Lithgow.
The pushbike rider died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified.
Officers from Chifley Police District have secured a crime scene which will be examined by specialist police.
The driver was not injured. He has been arrested and taken to Lithgow Police Station where he is currently assisting with inquiries.
Major traffic delays are expected to last for some time and motorists are urged to avoid the area. Traffic updates can be viewed at Live Traffic NSW.
No further details are available. As inquiries continue anyone who may have witnessed, or has dashcam footage, of the crash are asked to contact Lithgow Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Contraflow traffic conditions are in place on the Great Western Highway at Marrangaroo. Westbound traffic is using the eastbound carriageway to pass the scene.
Motorists should allow extra travel time through the area and follow the directions of emergency services.
For the latest traffic information, download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit www.livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
