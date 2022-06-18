Safety will be the focus for the Blue Mountains Hang Gliding/Soaring Club after it was among a group of local sports clubs to win a state government grant.
Club member Julian Anderson said the group was very happy to get $1,980 for a volunteer duty officer and safety officer development.
"This grant will go a long way towards further developing our safety officers skills, and the overall safety of paragliding and hang gliding in the Blue Mountains" he said.
Nine other Mountains groups will share in $50,000 of funding under the 2021-22 Local Sport Grant Program.
They are: Blackheath Tennis Club - $10,000 for court resurfacing; Katoomba District Athletics Club - $650 for coaching course funding; Megalong Valley Pony Club - $5,946 for fencing and gates; Mountain Archers - $2,550 to generate female inclusivity with younger women in archery; Mountains Fencing Club - $2,620 for essential safety equipment; Springwood Country Club - $2,667 for golf clubs to be used in women's learn to play programs; Springwood District Athletic Club - $3,587 for upgrades to their athletic equipment shed; Springwood Tennis Club - $10,000 for facility upgrades; and Winmalee Netball Club - $10,000 for netball court resurfacing.
Blue Mountains MP, Trish Doyle, said: "It is wonderful to see these fantastic local community sporting organisations receiving this much needed funding for the year ahead."
Successful applicants will be contacted by the Office of Sport with instructions on how to collect their funding shortly.
