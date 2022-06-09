Blue Mountains Gazette
Youth performing in play festival

By Jennie Curtin
Updated June 23 2022 - 10:36pm, first published 12:23am
Three Sisters Youth Theatre have been working hard on four new plays to be performed at a play festival being held on the first weekend of July school holidays.

