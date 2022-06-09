Three Sisters Youth Theatre have been working hard on four new plays to be performed at a play festival being held on the first weekend of July school holidays.
The play festival is supported by Bendigo Community Bank and will feature theatre developed in collaboration between students and teachers who have worked together over two terms to create imaginative, engaging and original performances.
Operating for over 10 years, 3 Sisters Youth Theatre is an innovative youth arts company focusing on making theatre arts and film production accessible to youth in the Mountains. Since its return after almost a two-year hiatus, founder Jo Samuel (pictured with students and Bendigo Bank board members Peter Carroll and Brooke Boughton) has noticed that youth are thriving on the reconnection and fun that the theatre programs offer.
Taking part in theatre practice fosters a supportive, nurturing environment that benefits mental health, clear communication and creativity. The creative team at 3 Sisters Youth Theatre aim to instill skills that develop professional performance attitude, self-esteem, teamwork and discipline while offering children of all ages access to theatre and film training.
The play festival to be held in the 50-seat theatre at Sinofield Edu Retreat Leura will feature a musical theatre and comedy piece written by Jimmy and Russell Tredinnick, a reworking of Shakespeare classic Macbeth and fun improvisation performances.
The play festival will run on July 2 and 3 and is a great chance to enjoy an affordable family day out experiencing community theatre. Tickets also offer access to workshops and student film viewing. See www.3sistersyouththeatre.com.au/.
