Blue Mountains Gazette

Council residencies for young artists

June 17 2022 - 4:00am
Emerging talent to be recognised. Pictutre: Joshua Hanson

A new arts residency has launched for emerging performing artists residing and developing their practice in the Blue Mountains. With four placements, each resident will be offered access to professional space to create, rehearse and perform as well as connect with a team of mentors and additional support to help them hone their craft and propel their art practice to the next level.

