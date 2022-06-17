A new arts residency has launched for emerging performing artists residing and developing their practice in the Blue Mountains. With four placements, each resident will be offered access to professional space to create, rehearse and perform as well as connect with a team of mentors and additional support to help them hone their craft and propel their art practice to the next level.
Coordinated by the Blue Mountains council's cultural development department in partnership with the Blue Mountains Theatre, and with generous support from the City of the Arts Trust and MTNS MADE, Propel Projects Emerging Performers Residency (PROPEL) is an initiative created to help support and stimulate performing arts in the region.
Residents will access time and space within council facilities to develop new work or rehearse existing works, alongside a suite of additional support and networking opportunities such as an artist stipend, industry mentorships, technical and production support, and most excitingly, the opportunity to perform within the region's premier performing arts facility, the Blue Mountains Theatre.
Blue Mountains mayor, Cr Mark Greenhill, said: "This residency is the first of its kind in our region. As long as you are early in your career, and have a performance element to your practice, you are welcome to apply. Bands, poets, comedians or even visual artists with a performance component to their work are encouraged to explore this opportunity. It's our hope that we have a diverse range of artists in the program."
Also critical to the residency will be the mentorship offered to residents, helping them to build professional and technical skills depending on their individual needs.
Manager of arts and cultural services for council, Paul Brinkman, said: "This residency is a great opportunity for Blue Mountains emerging artists to engage with the professional arts industry. With access to the council's arts facilities and resources, participants will be given every opportunity to excel in their craft and build their audiences."
Four residences will be offered - two from July-December 2022 and two January-June 2023 - to emerging performing artists who reside in the Mountains. The residencies will take place in venues such as the Wentworth Falls School of Arts and the Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub.
Applications close Sunday, July 17. See https://www.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/opportunites.
