When you book a booked waste service, you can choose a kerbside pick-up or facility drop-off. Two booked waste services are available to each residential property at no extra cost each financial year, and residents can now choose in the next 12 months to tailor the service to suit their needs. A greater variety of items will also be accepted for the facility drop-off, including unbundled green waste and organics, up to four cubic metres in total (a small trailor or ute load).